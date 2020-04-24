Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taylor Swift Slams Former Label Releasing New Album

Taylor Swift Slams Former Label Releasing New Album

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Taylor Swift Slams Former Label Releasing New Album

Taylor Swift Slams Former Label Releasing New Album

(CNN) The longtime feud between Taylor Swift and her former record label has been reignited.

The singer took to social media on Thursday to say that she did not support the release of a new album featuring some of her live performances from 2008.

She went on to call out Scooter Braun, the manager of artists like Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato.

At the time of Braun's acquisition, Swift said it was her "worst case scenario" that he now gained control of her first six albums.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mytalk1071

myTalk 107.1 #TaylorSwift is putting the bosses of her old record label on blast again for releasing a 12-year-old live performa… https://t.co/B0K6pz2cwe 15 minutes ago

theofficialzuku

theofficialzukus Taylor Swift slams former record label for releasing new album https://t.co/8ZgfFsCjnv 54 minutes ago

nininyaaat

belle laide RT @cnnphilippines: The longtime feud between Taylor Swift and her former record label has been reignited. https://t.co/U2fbTQNym4 54 minutes ago

jcpunkrocker007

JC Punkrocker RT @extratv: Taylor Swift slams former label’s release of new album of live recordings as “tasteless." https://t.co/yGqj1YyG8x 1 hour ago

extratv

ExtraTV Taylor Swift slams former label’s release of new album of live recordings as “tasteless." https://t.co/yGqj1YyG8x 1 hour ago

n1fan4life

The Real Mayor Shes a hot mess. Everyone is the blame but her for***Ray Charles could see coming. Cant feel sorry for her when… https://t.co/bWTKElZAwj 1 hour ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH Taylor Swift slams former record label for releasing new album https://t.co/xqKGZKW0Z5 1 hour ago

cnnphilippines

CNN Philippines The longtime feud between Taylor Swift and her former record label has been reignited. https://t.co/U2fbTQNym4 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.