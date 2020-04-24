Taylor Swift Slams Former Label Releasing New Album

(CNN) The longtime feud between Taylor Swift and her former record label has been reignited.

The singer took to social media on Thursday to say that she did not support the release of a new album featuring some of her live performances from 2008.

She went on to call out Scooter Braun, the manager of artists like Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato.

At the time of Braun's acquisition, Swift said it was her "worst case scenario" that he now gained control of her first six albums.