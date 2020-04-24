Global  

Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Fired Over Coronavirus Warning

Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Fired Over Coronavirus Warning

Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Fired Over Coronavirus Warning

US Navy/MCS 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh Navy leaders have recommended that Capt.

Brett Crozier, former commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, be reinstated, The New York Times first reported.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reportedly received the recommendation but has not yet made a final decision on Crozier's fate.

