Texas Suing To Stop Deceptive Robocallers Touting 'Trump Care Health Plans' During Coronavirus Outbreak Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 day ago Texas Suing To Stop Deceptive Robocallers Touting 'Trump Care Health Plans' During Coronavirus Outbreak Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against LeadGen Sales and Marketing for initiating deceptive robocalls that fraudulently describes their purported health insurance for COVID-19 testing and treatment as “Trump Care health plans.” Katie Johnston reports. 0

