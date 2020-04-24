Coronavirus Numbers In New York: April 24, 2020 Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:21s - Published now Coronavirus numbers are down in New York State. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝔅𝔢𝔯𝔤𝔞𝔪𝔬🐺🐌💚® RT @GematriaHub: Murder By Numbers | Fred The Godson, New York rapper, dead from coronavirus, April 23, 2020 news https://t.co/rH4l7w9caT Z… 1 hour ago Gematria Hub Murder By Numbers | Fred The Godson, New York rapper, dead from coronavirus, April 23, 2020 news… https://t.co/hE1DphtIAx 2 hours ago Lakshmi Ajay RT @voxdotcom: As of April 23, New York has three times as many coronavirus deaths as the second-most affected state, New Jersey. This ch… 18 hours ago Janus Atahualpa Morales. New York State news. https://t.co/J936ISdHiA 22 hours ago