UFC to Return May 9 in Florida The UFC plans to hold three events within an eight-day period in Florida, Dana White told ESPN on Friday.

Dana White, via ESPN UFC 249 will take place on May 9, headlined by an interim lightweight championship fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Dana White, via ESPN Dana White, via ESPN Ten additional fights have been booked, including a bantamweight title fight between champion Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz.

Official bouts for the May 13 and May 16 cards are still being worked on, and White said they will be announced soon.

The pay-per-view event will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 10 p.m.

EST.