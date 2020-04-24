Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UFC to Return May 9 in Florida

UFC to Return May 9 in Florida

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published
UFC to Return May 9 in Florida

UFC to Return May 9 in Florida

UFC to Return May 9 in Florida The UFC plans to hold three events within an eight-day period in Florida, Dana White told ESPN on Friday.

Dana White, via ESPN UFC 249 will take place on May 9, headlined by an interim lightweight championship fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Dana White, via ESPN Dana White, via ESPN Ten additional fights have been booked, including a bantamweight title fight between champion Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz.

Official bouts for the May 13 and May 16 cards are still being worked on, and White said they will be announced soon.

The pay-per-view event will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 10 p.m.

EST.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UFC 249 date and start time: Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje clash this weekend at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida

UFC 249 is set to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida this weekend. The main...
talkSPORT - Published

UFC releases matchups for pair of upcoming shows in Florida

The UFC plans to stage several shows without fans at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville,...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mitchroop

Mitch Roop Readying the campus for everyone's return. @ScottStricklin @UF https://t.co/6V8hxIvozS 8 minutes ago

RemovePritzker

Peorian Against Pritzker RT @pugbomb1: @GovPritzker Where does it say when it’s okay for your Wife to return from Florida? 25 minutes ago

mannahhorse

Hannah Morse 🌅 The story: @pbcgov weighs return to beaches, seeks @GovRonDeSantis OK to reopen economy https://t.co/JgYviG2tQZ 28 minutes ago

sherylkahn

Sheryl Kahn Coronavirus Florida: Palm Beach County weighs return to beaches, seeks DeSantis OK to reopen economy https://t.co/zkJP1TOMNB 33 minutes ago

Bigtanktv

Coach Kite Golden Eye Scouts RT @Bigtanktv: Daivarus Thomas 5-9 165 Wr/KRJacksonville Florida Raines High School Talented do it all athlete who has IT. Explosive in the… 37 minutes ago

StuffAirline

Classic Airline Stuff Pan Am routes to/from Florida in 1980 following the merger with National. Notes: Miami-Madrid nonstops were cut ear… https://t.co/ajukZmVbe3 45 minutes ago

JMac17817123

J-Mac RT @crankywxguy: Couple weeks ago we saw Africa and the Monsoon Trof show some early disturbances. They're now across South America. Belief… 58 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood keen on idea of title tilt on ‘fight island’ [Video]

UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood keen on idea of title tilt on ‘fight island’

Joanne Calderwood relishes the idea of her historic UFC title tilt against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko taking place on Dana White’s mystery ‘fight island’. Calderwood is set to become..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
UFC to Return May 9th in Florida [Video]

UFC to Return May 9th in Florida

The UFC plans to hold three events within an eight-day period in Florida, Dana White told ESPN on Friday

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:16Published