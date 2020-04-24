Boulder County Extends Stay-At-Home Order Through May 8 Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:26s - Published now Boulder County Extends Stay-At-Home Order Through May 8 Boulder County residents must stay at home at least two more weeks, per a new order from Boulder County Public Health. 0

