Whitmer extends stay-home order through May 15, eases rules Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:13s - Published now Whitmer extends stay-home order through May 15, eases rules Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15 while relaxing restrictions so some businesses can reopen and the public can participate in more outdoor activities like golf and motorized boating. 0

