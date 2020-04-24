Global  

Whitmer extends stay-home order through May 15, eases rules

Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer has lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15 while relaxing restrictions so some businesses can reopen and the public can participate in more outdoor activities like golf and motorized boating.

