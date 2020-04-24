Ayesha Curry guest-starred on 'Hannah Montana' back in the day

Back before she was a cooking icon and married to NBA star Stephen Curry.Ayesha Curry (then Ayesha Alexander) guest-starred on “Hannah Montana”.On April 22, TikTok user kaylaaabigail pointed out her discovery in a video...comparing Ayesha Alexander to Ayesha “Married to the hottest NBA player ever” Curry.“Ayesha strutted so hard from Jackson then married an MVP…yea Curry with the win,” she wrote.referring to how Ayesha’s character Andrea slights Jackson Stewart in the clip.During her acting days, Ayesha also made a cameo on “Good Luck Charlie” .

The Food Network star was all over Disney Channel back in the day — you just had to know where to look!