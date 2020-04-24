'Parks and Recreation' Set to Return for NBC Special | THR News

CMT Radio Live RT @CodyAlan: 'Parks And Recreation' Will Return Next Week For Half-Hour Special On NBC https://t.co/kISZQNXwIs 17 minutes ago

Wyd RT @DiscussingFilm: NBC will reunite the cast of ‘PARKS AND RECREATION for a half-hour scripted special on April 30. Amy Poehler, Rashida… 19 minutes ago

Slaymond😈🧝🏾‍♂️ RT @CultureCrave: NBC is reuniting the cast of ‘Parks and Recreation' for a half-hour scripted special on April 30 Amy Poehler, Rashida Jo… 29 minutes ago

Meaghan Darwish RT @TVInsider: From Ben Schwartz’s Jean-Ralphio to Megan Mullally’s Tammy Two, here are a few #ParksandRec guest stars we’d like to see ret… 32 minutes ago

Michael T Ford III NBC Pushes ‘Blindspot’ Return, Shifts ‘Council Of Dads’ Thursday Debut To Make Way For ‘Parks And Recreation’ Speci… https://t.co/dE3uOrYZxh 35 minutes ago

Brooke & Jeffrey Treat! Yo! Self! https://t.co/cmoez5FvCc 42 minutes ago

Best Skills ‘Parks and Recreation’ Will Return for a One-Episode Charity Special https://t.co/Lq0RzS8YTM https://t.co/sDuUyfZkDS 48 minutes ago