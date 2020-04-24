Judge Clears Baltimore’s Planned Aerial Surveillance Pilot Program Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:23s - Published 6 hours ago Judge Clears Baltimore’s Planned Aerial Surveillance Pilot Program A federal judge on Friday cleared a planned pilot program by the Baltimore Police Department to consistently surveil the city for six months using cameras attached to airplanes. 0

