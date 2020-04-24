Huntsville Veteran's Home employees, residents experiencing coronavirus symptoms will be tested

Facility.

Ashley?

Right now - there are no reported cases at the tut fann home here in huntsville.

Less than half an hour ago - the state department of veterans affairs told me everyone here will be tested, but right now no one's showing any symptoms. a spokesperson for the alabama department of veterans affairs told me the national guard sent a specialized unit to disinfect residents rooms, common areas administrative offices and hallways at the home yesterday.

But now local governments are getting involved too - after an outbreak at an alexander city facility killed 8 resident.

Madison county e-m-a jeff birdwell director told me they will continue to assist the staff at tut fann - and other facilities that need help.

He said they're in constant communication with nursing homes around madison county.

"it's that coordinating piece between the department of health and our local nursing homes, and we're making an effort to do all we can for them the state v-a spokesperson also told me any resident or employee who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms will be tested.

