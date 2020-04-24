Feedback Friday: Covering large gatherings and American Idol Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 03:06s - Published 2 days ago Feedback Friday: Covering large gatherings and American Idol Callers sounded off about WCPO's decision to show one video of a mass gathering but not another, and some viewers rocked in an American Idol-style showdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this