Will Sturgeon Point Marina Open this Year?

THE COVID-19 CRISIS...AND MOTHERNATURE... ARE MAKINGLIFE MISERABLE FORANGLERS... HOPING TODO SOME FISHING.THE STURGEON POINTMARINA IS CLOSED...AND THERSQUESTIONS ABOUTWHETHER IT WILL BEABLE TO REOPEN THISYEAR.THE CLOSURE IS A BIGSAFETY..

ANDFINANCIAL CONCERNFOR MANY.AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER EDREILLY TELLS US --THERE'S NOA BIGPUSH UNDERWAY TOSAVE THE MARINA.: "IF YOU DON'T LIKETHE ICE, WAIT A YEARAN ICE-FREE LAKEERIE IN FEBRUARYHAD EVANS CHARTERBOAT CAPTAIN JIMHANLEY THRILLED THISWOULD ONE OF THEBEST SPRING FISHINGSEASONS IN MEMORY.: "SO HOPEFULLY, WECAN MAKE UP FORSOME OF THE LOSESWE HAD INTHE LASTFEW YEARS"BUT THAT CHANGEDOVERNIGHT WITHCOVID-19"CUSTOMERS LINESUP AND BOOKED AYEAR AHEAD OF TIMEAND THIS COMESALONG.

IT IS JUSTUNBELIEVABLE.

IDON'T EVEN KNOWHOW TO DESCRIBE IT"CHARTER BOATS ARECONSIDERED NON-ESSENTIABUSINESSES AND ARESHUT DOWN.AND PLANS TODREDGEWINDSTORM-BLOWNSAND THAT BLOCKSTHE ENTRANCE TOSTURGEON POINTMARINA .AND OPENTHE HARBOR BY MAY15TH.

WERE PUT ONHOLD."EVERY THING WETHOUGHT WAS GOINGRIGHT HAS GONEWRONG"LOSING STURGEONPOINT MARINA WOULDBE A DANGEROUSBLOW FOR BOATERS .IT IS THE ONLY SAFEHARBOR BETWEENDUNKIRK ANDBUFFALO.: "IF THAT IS NOT OPEN,THAT IS A LOT OF OPENWATER THATSOMEONE IS GOINGTO HAVE TO DEALWITH"MUCH OF THESENTIMENT WASPUSHED-IN DURING ANOCTOBERWINDSTORM.FEMA NEEDED TOMAKE AN ON-SITEINSPECTION BEFORETHE DREDGING .

TOMAKE SURE THE TOWNWOULD BEREIMBURSED FORCOSTS.BUT FEMA IS NOW TIEDUP WITH COVID-19 ANDSOUTHERN STATETORNADOES.SO, IT IS ANYBODY'SGUESS WHEN FEMAWILL DO THEINSPECTION."IF WE GO WITHOUTTHAT SITEINSPECONS, WE PUTOUR REIMBURSEMENTAT RISK"SEVERAL IN THECOMMUNITY DON'TWANT TO WA.

SIGNSAND PETITIONS NOWURGE EVANS TODOCUMENT THEDAMAGE .

.DO THEWORK .

.AND HOPEFOR FEMAREIMBURSEMENT."THIS MARINA IS NEARAND DEAR TO A LOT OFPEOPLE'S HEARTS"TOWN COUNCILMANMICHAEL SHRAFTSUPPORTS THE IDEA.:"SO TO ME, NOTDREDGI IS NOT AGOOD SOLUTION"SUPERVISOR MARYHOSLER SAID SHEHOPES THE MARINACAN OPEN SOME TIMETHIS SEASON BUTWITH COVID-19DESTROYINGMUNICIPAL BUDGETS -SHE FEELS ITS TOOMUCH A FINANCIALGAMBLE TO SPEND ANEXTRA $40,000 FORDREDGING WITHOUTKNOWING IT WILL BEREIMBURSED BY THESTATE OR FEDERALGOVERNMENT."I CAN'T PUT IT AT RISKFOR A POSSIBLE TAXINCREASE AT THE ENDOF THE YEAR.

WENEED TO MANAGE THEBUDGET""IF STURGEON POINTMARINA CANNOT OPENTHIS SEASON,SUPERVISOR HOSLERSAID THE TOWN WILLISSUE A FULL REFUNDFOR PEOPLE WHOPAID FOR SLIPS.

INEVANS, ED REILLY 7EWN"