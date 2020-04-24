Editorial: JPD Transparency

WORLD NEWS TONIGHT IS NEXT.CHANGED ITS POLICY REGARDING THERELEASE OF INFORMATION.

JPDHASINFORMED THE MEDIA THAT IT WILLANSWERQUESTIONS ONLY FROM 8:00 A.M.

TO4:00 P.M.,OTHERWISE THE MEDIA AND THEPUBLIC HAVE TOWAIT UNTIL THE NEXT BUSINESS DAYTO GETANSWERS TO IMPORTANT MATTERS.FOR EXAMPLE, IN THE PAST TWOWEEKS, TWOCHILDREN WERE SHOT AND KILLEDAND THEREWAS AN OFFICER- INVOLVEDSHOOTINGWHERE A SUSPECT WAS KILLED.

ALLTHREEINCIDENTS HAPPENED IN THEOVERNIGHT HOURS.IN ALL THREE CASES, INFORMATIONWAS NOTPROVIDED UNTIL MANY HOURS LATER.IN THEOFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING CASE,IT WASMORE THAN 16 HOURS BEFORE JPDCONFIRMEDONE OF ITS OFFICERS KILLEDSOMEONE.THAT'S CALLED A LACK OFTRANSPARENCY.

IT'S NOT THERIGHT THING TO DO AT ANY TIME,ANDDEFINITELY NOT NOW.

THEGOVERNMENT'SRESPONSIBILITY TO PROVIDE THEPUBLICWITH THE TRUTH HAS NEVER BEENMOREIMPORTANT.

WE HAVE A RIGHT TO