Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Editorial: JPD Transparency

Editorial: JPD Transparency

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Editorial: JPD Transparency

Editorial: JPD Transparency

Recently, and coincidentally during the pandemic, the Jackson Police Department has changed its policy regarding the release of information.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Editorial: JPD Transparency

WORLD NEWS TONIGHT IS NEXT.CHANGED ITS POLICY REGARDING THERELEASE OF INFORMATION.

JPDHASINFORMED THE MEDIA THAT IT WILLANSWERQUESTIONS ONLY FROM 8:00 A.M.

TO4:00 P.M.,OTHERWISE THE MEDIA AND THEPUBLIC HAVE TOWAIT UNTIL THE NEXT BUSINESS DAYTO GETANSWERS TO IMPORTANT MATTERS.FOR EXAMPLE, IN THE PAST TWOWEEKS, TWOCHILDREN WERE SHOT AND KILLEDAND THEREWAS AN OFFICER- INVOLVEDSHOOTINGWHERE A SUSPECT WAS KILLED.

ALLTHREEINCIDENTS HAPPENED IN THEOVERNIGHT HOURS.IN ALL THREE CASES, INFORMATIONWAS NOTPROVIDED UNTIL MANY HOURS LATER.IN THEOFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING CASE,IT WASMORE THAN 16 HOURS BEFORE JPDCONFIRMEDONE OF ITS OFFICERS KILLEDSOMEONE.THAT'S CALLED A LACK OFTRANSPARENCY.

IT'S NOT THERIGHT THING TO DO AT ANY TIME,ANDDEFINITELY NOT NOW.

THEGOVERNMENT'SRESPONSIBILITY TO PROVIDE THEPUBLICWITH THE TRUTH HAS NEVER BEENMOREIMPORTANT.

WE HAVE A RIGHT TO




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.