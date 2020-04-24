Farm animals can make appearances in Zoom meetings

Coronavirus.

You can lift the mood.....make them less sterile and boring..... by inviting a special local guest.

Their hair will be a fright.

They won't contribute much, although they might hum, snort or chew on some pellets.

But they're sure to break the ice and leave 'em smiling.

Here's newschannel 2's joleen ferris.

This is one instance where moose river farm followed the pack.

The western pack.

None 1:17 "we've been seeing a lot of posts on facebook of other farms that are doing this especially out in california, and just as a lark i kind of offered it to some friends that took advantage of it" for $25, that will go toward helping care for the animals, you can have one of moose river farm's animals 'attend' your zoom meeting.

And likely be the life of the party 2:11 "it's the ice breaker for the meeting.

Usually the person who runs the meeting has arranged it so all of a sudden their colleauges are smiling and laughing...they might ask a couple questions.

They certainly want to know things like their age, what they eat, what it's like to live with llamas" this feisty pair are mother, bluff, and son, lloki.

But many of their cousins at moose river farm are also available for online meetings 3:18 "oh, we have donkeys, we have goats, we have horse.

There is a very lovable gander, which is a male goose, who's hanging around here.

He would love to join your meeting" we'll have a link to moose river farm's website and facebook at wktv.com, in case you want to get your meeting going with a goat, or, liven it up with a llama.

And coming up new at six 1:54 "sometimes you need something to bring you together as a team and maybe our animals can help do that" the utica zoo joins the crew and makes zoom meetings more....exotic.

Jf, nc2.

