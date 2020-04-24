Global  

Navy considers reinstating fired captain

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published
In an extraordinary reversal, the U.S. Navy has recommended reinstating the fired captain of the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose crew hailed him as a hero willing to risk his job to safeguard his sailors, officials said on Friday.

Gavino Garay has more.

In a stunning reversal Friday, the Navy's top leaders have recommended that fired Navy captain Brett Crozier be reinstated.

This comes just three weeks after Crozier was relieved of his duties following a leaked letter he wrote calling on the Navy for stronger safety measures following a coronavirus outbreak on his aircraft carrier - the Theodore Roosevelt.

Thomas Modly - then the Navy's top civilian - abruptly fired Crozier, and later told the crew the well-liked captain's actions were 'stupid.'

But Modly's move backfired..

The captain was hailed as a hero who was willing to risk his job to safeguard his sailors.

Modly ultimately resigned over his decision.

The recommendation to reinstate Crozier was submitted to U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who has said he will consider it.

Sources say Crozier is one more than 800 sailors from the Roosevelt's 4,800-member crew who have tested positive for the coronavirus, effectively taking one of the Navy's most powerful ships out of operation.

One member of the crew has died.




