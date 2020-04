2 groups hold protests in Columbia wanting SC to reopen Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:37s - Published 3 days ago Reopen SC and Drive SC hold protests at the South Carolina State House. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 groups hold protests in Columbia wanting SC to reopen OUR NIGEL ROBERTSON HAS MOREFROM COLUMBIA.NIGEL: AROUND NOON TODAY INCOLUMBIA, TWO GROUPS WITH THESAME EXACT MISSION TOOK OVER THESTEPS AND THE STREETS AROUND THESTATEHOUSE.THE FIRST GROUP WAS RE-OPEN SC.THEY HELD A RALLY RIGHT THERE ONTHE STEPS OF THE STATEHOUSEASKING FOR THE GOVERNOR TO, REOPEN BUSINESS IN SOUTHCAROLINA.MANY BUSINESSES, PRETTY MUCH ALLOF THEM SHUT DOWN BECAUSE OFCOVID-19.THE OTHER GROUP IS DRIVE SC ANDYOU CAN SEE CAR AFTER CARDRIVING BY.THEY ARE DOING A CARAVAN OFABOUT 200 CARS DRIVING AROUNDDOWNTOWN COLUMBIA.THEY HONKING THEIR HORNS, WAVINGFLAGS, DECORTING THEIR CARS,SAYING THEY WANT TO GET THEATTENTION OF THE GOVERNOR,BECAUSE THEY WANT SOUTH CAROLINARE-OPENENED NOW.





