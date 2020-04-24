Global  

We See You: T-shirt sales go toward businesses, food pantry

We See You: T-shirt sales go toward businesses, food pantry

We See You: T-shirt sales go toward businesses, food pantry

KC Cattle Company teamed up with GOEX Apparel to make T-shirts representing local businesses around the Kansas City metro.

