We See You: T-shirt sales go toward businesses, food pantry Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:53s - Published 1 day ago We See You: T-shirt sales go toward businesses, food pantry KC Cattle Company teamed up with GOEX Apparel to make T-shirts representing local businesses around the Kansas City metro. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jenny RT @ScottSAllen: A portion of the proceeds from @BreakingT's new Nationals-inspired "Distance Now, Hugs Later" T-shirts will go toward supp… 2 days ago Chad de Jager RT @SugarlandsShine: #WhiskyWithAView is honoring all who serve with our #MoonShare shirt! All proceeds from MoonShare shirt sales will go… 3 days ago Red Dirt Relief Fund RT @oklamerica: As part of our new "Hometown Series" we will donate 50% of all proceeds from "The Farm" shirt sales toward the Red Dirt Rel… 3 days ago SugarlandsDistilling #WhiskyWithAView is honoring all who serve with our #MoonShare shirt! All proceeds from MoonShare shirt sales will… https://t.co/pDuDE8whp1 4 days ago oklamerica As part of our new "Hometown Series" we will donate 50% of all proceeds from "The Farm" shirt sales toward the Red… https://t.co/nmeWOwk3VE 5 days ago