Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Seneca man writes request for help on roof after tornado rips apart his home

Seneca man writes request for help on roof after tornado rips apart his home

Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Seneca man writes request for help on roof after tornado rips apart his home

Seneca man writes request for help on roof after tornado rips apart his home

The Patterson family lost its home in the tornado that blew through Seneca on April 13.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Seneca man writes request for help on roof after tornado rips apart his home

SENECA WITH THE STORY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

tymetwx

Tyler Metcalf RT @wyffnews4: Seneca man writes request for help on roof after tornado rips apart his home https://t.co/sz1j0fN7Gy 2 days ago

wyffnews4

WYFF News 4 Seneca man writes request for help on roof after tornado rips apart his home https://t.co/sz1j0fN7Gy 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.