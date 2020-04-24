Dead To Me Season 2 - Ride or Die, No Matter the Lie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Plot synopsis: A powerful friendship blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret in this darkly comic series... Jen Harding and Judy Hale (Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini) are not okay.
Not even a little.
With their lives spinning out of control, they're clinging to each other -- and their secrets.
Starring: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini Release date: May 8, 2020 (on Netflix)