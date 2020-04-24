Global  

Disinfectant Makers Say To Ignore Trump's Bleach Injection Suggestions

Disinfectant Makers Say To Ignore Trump's Bleach Injection Suggestions

Disinfectant Makers Say To Ignore Trump's Bleach Injection Suggestions

Makers of household cleaners have taken an unusual step, according to Reuters.

Companies like Lysol and Clorox are urging people not to drink or inject their products.

This comes after U.S. President Trump suggested researchers try using them to cure COVID-19 patients.

Trump's idea was to inject bleach into the lungs of patients since bleach kills the virus on surfaces.

Reckitt Benckiser, the UK-based maker of Lysol and Dettol, issued the first warning.

“Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body... through injection, ingestion or any other route.” Clorox, a maker of bleach, soon followed by calling it critical to understand this can kill you.

