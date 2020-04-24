Elvira Mistress of the Dark Movie (1988) - Cassandra Peterson
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Elvira Mistress of the Dark Movie (1988) - Cassandra Peterson
Elvira Mistress of the Dark Movie trailer HD (1988) - Plot synopsis: Upon arriving in a small town where she has inherited a rundown mansion, a famous horror hostess battles an evil uncle, and townspeople who want her burned at the stake.
Director: James Signorelli Writers: Sam Egan, John Paragon, Cassandra Peterson Stars: Phil Rubenstein, Larry Flash Jenkins, Cassandra Peterson