We're Open: Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

"MACKINAWS GRILLAND SPIRITS"...NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK SHARES HOW AFATHER AND SONSTARTED THEBUSINESS 18 YEARSAGO.MEMORIES OF APLACE TUCKEDAWAY... ALIVE RIGHTHERE IN GREEN BAY..."A COZY FAMILY KINDOF LOG CABIN FEELWITH COMFORT FOOD,GREAT COCKTAILS."MACKINAWS GRILLAND SPIRITS OWNERKEVIN QUINN SAYS HEAND HIS FATHERSTARTED THERESTAURANT 18YEARSAGO...BUILDINGFAMILY MEMORIESRIGHT INTO THEWALLS."ALL THE WOOD IN THEPLACE WAS TAKEN OFFMY DAD'S PROPERTY INTHE HOUSE THAT IGREW UP IN AS A CHILDON THE WEST SIDE OFGREEN BAY AND THEYWERE TREESACTUALLY THAT HEPLANTED WITH MYGRANDPA."IT ALL BEGAN IN 2002."WE HARVESTEDTHOSE AND DID A LOTOF THE WORK ONTAKING THE BARK OFFAND SKINNING THEMAND DRAW KNIFINGTHEM ANDEVERYTHING."QUINN SAYS HE HASSINCE BECOME THESOLE OWNER OFMACKINAWS... NOWLEARNING TO BE A BITCREATIVE TO MAKE ITTHROUGH THISPANDEMIC."OBVIOUSLY THEBUSINESS THAT WESET UP HERE WASCREATED AND MADETO FUNCTION WITH AFULL RESTAURANT ANDPEOPLE IN CHAIRS."THEY'RE NOWOFFERING CURBSIDEPICK UP ANDDELIVERY THROUGHEATSTREET..."SERVERS WITH MASKSWALK UP TO YOURCAR, ASK YOU YOURNAME, WE HAVEANOTHER PERSONFROM THE KITCHENSPECIFICALLYGRABBING FOOD,BRINGING IT UP TO THETABLE IN OUR FOYERTHERE.

THAT PERSONTHAT ADDRESSED THECAR RUNS BACK,GRABS THE BAGCORRESPONDING,SETS IT IN THE CAR, SOIT'S REALLYSTREAMLINED, IT'SREALLY NICE."QUINN SAYS HE'SBEEN SEEING A LOTOF POSITIVITY FROMTHE COMMUNITY..."A LOT OF REGULARSTHAT HAVE BEENHELPING, BUYING GIFTCERTIFICATES,ORDERING BIGGERORDERS, PREORDERS,ALL THAT KIND OFSTUFF.

IT'S BEENGREAT."AND AS THEY'RELEARNING TO DOTHINGS A BITDIFFERENT THANUSUAL, QUINN SAYSHE'S HOPING THISWILL BE OVER SOON.IN GREEN BAYJULIANA FALK NBC 26.