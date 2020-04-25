Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Titans top pick Wilson fits team’s style

Titans top pick Wilson fits team’s style

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Titans top pick Wilson fits team’s style

Titans top pick Wilson fits team’s style

The Tennessee Titans are known for their physicality, especially on offense where Derrick Henry was the NFL’s rushing champion in 2019.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

matt_bach

Matt Bach I think the #Titans pick is a good investment. Wilson is huge, young, and fits their scheme perfectly. He can compe… https://t.co/TEW320bnlI 10 hours ago

dickinsonjc

J.C. Isaiah Wilson has certainly said all the right things. Fits what the Titans offense is about. I didn’t hate the pic… https://t.co/AZcLapJ599 18 hours ago

AmericanBurner

Average American Burner Titans - Isaiah Wilson Good pick! Fits what the @Titans want to do. Good run blocker, could struggle versus elite p… https://t.co/vFFc2mK8HJ 20 hours ago

EveryDownScout

NFL Draft Scout Jerry Isaiah Wilson: this pick makes all the sense in the world. Lose a right tackle in Conklin, get a right tackle in W… https://t.co/RotbRMvqEJ 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.