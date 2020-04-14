Top 10 Deadliest Anime Sword Skills
|
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:32s - Published
Top 10 Deadliest Anime Sword Skills
These moves guarantee someone is about to get cut!
Join Ashley as he counts down the strongest sword techniques seen in an anime series.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Top 10 Deadliest Anime Sword Skills
These moves guarantee someone is about to get cut!
Join Ashley as he counts down the strongest sword techniques seen in an anime series, including the likes of "Bleach", "One Piece", "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", "Fate/Zero", "Black Clover", "Yu Yu Hakusho", "Sword Art Online", "Inuyasha", "Rurouni Kenshin", and more!