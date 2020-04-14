Global  

Top 10 Deadliest Anime Sword Skills

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:32s - Published
These moves guarantee someone is about to get cut!

Join Ashley as he counts down the strongest sword techniques seen in an anime series.

Join Ashley as he counts down the strongest sword techniques seen in an anime series, including the likes of "Bleach", "One Piece", "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", "Fate/Zero", "Black Clover", "Yu Yu Hakusho", "Sword Art Online", "Inuyasha", "Rurouni Kenshin", and more!




