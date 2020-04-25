California research institute works to identify promising COVID-19 treatments Video Credit: KSWB - Duration: 01:55s - Published now California research institute works to identify promising COVID-19 treatments Working with renown research labs across the world, San Diego-based Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute is leading the charge to find new therapies to treat COVID-19 patients. 0

