Tiano Expects to Land With NFL Team

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
A free agent contract.

Nick tiano has talked to close to 20 teams, and the interviews sometimes turn into pop quizzes.

Tiano:"some of the coaches had me get a notepad.

They'll say it's 3rd and 8.

You are expecting two-man coverage.

Draw me up a play.

I've done some of that.

Talked football.

Talked schemes.

Talk about the transfer from mississippi state.

Talked about the coaching change last year obviously at utc."

Reporter:"it almost sounds like they just open up your life.

They'll say hey nick, other than that speeding ticket back in 2013, any other trouble with the law.

No sir.

That's it.

That's the only thing."

Now tiano admits he does receive plenty of positive feedback as well.

Tiano:"but i think people like my intelligence to be able to talk football.

Talk schemes.

Talk coverages.

I played three different offenses in college.

Played for a lot of great coaches.

Learned a ton of football."

The nfl is a quarterback league, and tiano certainly looks like a prototypical n-f-l qb at 6-5, 240-pounds.

Tiano:"i think teams like in the conversations that i've had, my ceiling is higher than what it is right now.

I have a lot of room to continue to grow."

Now it's just waiting for that life changing call.

Tiano:"the last couple of days i've talked to a ton of teams. they've all confirmed my phone number.

My backup phone number.

My agent's phone number.

It has been a long process.

Long football journey.

I'm ready to see what's going to happen.

Ready to see what's next.

How i'm going to get there.

Where i'm going to go.

Find out all of those details.

I've been working for this for a long time.

It's great to see how it plays out."




