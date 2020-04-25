Travis Scott Debuted New Song On Fortnite

More than 12 million fans logged into Fortnite Thursday for the debut of Travis Scott's new single.

The Grammy-nominated rapper debuted his new song "Astronomical" in the online video game.

According to CNN, the event attracted a record audience.

Fortnite announced the rapper would be sharing his music within the game on their official Twitter account.

The tweet read; "Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record!" The video game will continue to show encore presentations until Sunday.