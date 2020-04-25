Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Travis Scott Debuted New Song On Fortnite

Travis Scott Debuted New Song On Fortnite

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Travis Scott Debuted New Song On Fortnite

Travis Scott Debuted New Song On Fortnite

More than 12 million fans logged into Fortnite Thursday for the debut of Travis Scott's new single.

The Grammy-nominated rapper debuted his new song "Astronomical" in the online video game.

According to CNN, the event attracted a record audience.

Fortnite announced the rapper would be sharing his music within the game on their official Twitter account.

The tweet read; "Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record!" The video game will continue to show encore presentations until Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.