Travis Scott Debuted New Song On Fortnite

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Travis Scott Debuted New Song On Fortnite

Travis Scott Debuted New Song On Fortnite

More than 12 million fans logged into Fortnite Thursday for the debut of Travis Scott's new single.

The Grammy-nominated rapper debuted his new song "Astronomical" in the online video game.

According to CNN, the event attracted a record audience.

Fortnite announced the rapper would be sharing his music within the game on their official Twitter account.

Tweets about this

nozochin1

nozo-chin RT @voguemagazine: Last night, @trvisXX took the concept of virtual concerts into a totally new realm: the artist hosted a virtual concert… 2 hours ago

UniversallyCAPE

CAPE RT @LaReignStorm: Travis Scott won. He debuted a song to 12 MILLON people at one time with his Fortnite concert. That is insane. 3 hours ago

LaReignStorm

Inamorata 💋 Travis Scott won. He debuted a song to 12 MILLON people at one time with his Fortnite concert. That is insane. 3 hours ago

voguemagazine

Vogue Magazine Last night, @trvisXX took the concept of virtual concerts into a totally new realm: the artist hosted a virtual con… https://t.co/hGgGr6L8l5 3 hours ago

Beauxlmao

beaux is awesome i like the the scotts but its just really funny to get a notification from spotify saying "new song debuted in fortnite but travis scott!" 6 hours ago

VARIANCE

Variance Magazine Listen to @trvisXX + @KidCudi's new song "THE SCOTTS," which they debuted on Fortnite https://t.co/2t0QnDQqjd https://t.co/jAidV51VrZ 8 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #Cudi Travis Scott, Kid Cudi Drop New Song, ‘The Scotts,’Debuted on Fortnite – Variety https://t.co/ZX44tBg0Ar 9 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Travis Scott, Kid Cudi Drop New Song, ‘The Scotts,’Debuted on Fortnite – Variety https://t.co/B3qwqAXZRI 10 hours ago

