How I help people understand vitiligo | Lee Thomas

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 15:44s
TV news anchor Lee Thomas thought his career was over after he was diagnosed with vitiligo, an autoimmune disorder that left large patches of his skin without pigment and led to derision and stares.

In a captivating talk, he shares how he discovered a way to counter misunderstanding and fear around his appearance with engagement, dialogue -- and a smile.

"Positivity is something worth fighting for, and the fight is not with others -- it's internal," Thomas says.

"If you want to make positive changes in your life, you have to consistently be positive."

