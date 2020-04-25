Jaylon Johnson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Bears Rookie

DBurnDPT RT @670TheScore: "Every front office man I spoke with prior to the draft said this kid was a 1st-round talent." -- @danpompei on #Bears'… 35 minutes ago

670 The Score "Every front office man I spoke with prior to the draft said this kid was a 1st-round talent." -- @danpompei on… https://t.co/2DRcnjeLmh 46 minutes ago

Zack RT @670TheScore: What are the #Bears getting in Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson? Here's the scouting report from the @RDCSports team: https… 2 hours ago

670 The Score What are the #Bears getting in Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson? Here's the scouting report from the @RDCSports team:… https://t.co/RGEKwVzWqj 2 hours ago

K Dubb 2020 NFL Draft: Bears pick Jaylon Johnson, draft grade, scouting report and more to know https://t.co/6z1rpjvyO8 #sports #feedly 2 hours ago

Kyle Crabbs RT @TheDraftNetwork: With the No. 52 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Rams select Cam Akers. TDN Scouting Report: https://t.co/KUN… 2 hours ago

The Draft Network With the No. 52 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Rams select Cam Akers. TDN Scouting Report:… https://t.co/m5sBxGETw0 2 hours ago