Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > J. Cole's Vocals Meet The Neptunes' Beats On DJ Critical Hype's 'In Search Of... COLE' Blend Tape

J. Cole's Vocals Meet The Neptunes' Beats On DJ Critical Hype's 'In Search Of... COLE' Blend Tape

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:52s - Published
J. Cole's Vocals Meet The Neptunes' Beats On DJ Critical Hype's 'In Search Of... COLE' Blend Tape

J. Cole's Vocals Meet The Neptunes' Beats On DJ Critical Hype's 'In Search Of... COLE' Blend Tape

Executive Produced by: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thiagocm7

breezy lovejoy Essa mixtape ficou o puro suco hein 👌 J. Cole's Vocals Meet The Neptunes' Beats On DJ Critical Hype's 'In Search O… https://t.co/cjtlQYlIG6 1 day ago

JarenStephens

The Jaren Stephens™ RT @HipHopDX: J. Cole's vocals meet The Neptunes' beats on DJ @criticalhype's 'In Search Of... COLE' blend tape 🔥 🎧: https://t.co/mgHihao… 1 day ago

CR00K__Gaming

Streaming Hiatus Man....J. Cole x The Neptunes https://t.co/z29suuVWxr 2 days ago

hitmustv

Hit Music J. Cole&#039;s Vocals Meet The Neptunes&#039; Beats On DJ Critical Hype&#039;s &#039;In Search Of... COLE&#039; Ble… https://t.co/BbvdcCBaIU 2 days ago

g3frany

Gعfar🇷🇺⁩🇸🇩 @DaliaDk https://t.co/2nYNTnkKvC I couldn't dm that 2 days ago

pcmusicent

PCMUSICENT J. Cole's vocals meet The Neptunes' beats on DJ @criticalhype's 'In Search Of... COLE' blend tape 🔥 🎧:… https://t.co/48rj1n7E3X 3 days ago

therealdreese

Belshock J. Cole's Vocals Meet The Neptunes' Beats On DJ Critical Hype's 'In Search Of... COLE' Blend Tape -- https://t.co/MJmyMaKMwB via @hiphopdx 3 days ago

Jameson_drank

Franks Sinatra J Cole vocals over The Neptune’s beats...YIKES!!! https://t.co/ZxdUajyghK 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.