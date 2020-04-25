Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local swimmer Samantha Broussard signs letter of intent

Local swimmer Samantha Broussard signs letter of intent

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Local swimmer Samantha Broussard signs letter of intent

Local swimmer Samantha Broussard signs letter of intent

One local swimmer is ready to take her talents to the next level despite the limitations of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local swimmer Samantha Broussard signs letter of intent

- one local swimmer is ready to - take her talents to the - next level... despite the - limitations of covid-19.- pass christian native samantha- broussard had a unique signing- day ceremony, this afternoon...- outside of her home, in pass- christian.- a five-time state qualifier, in- backstroke and butterfly... - broussard signed her national - letter of intent... with- hendrix college, out of - arkansas.

- broussard is currently a senior- at the mississippi- school for math and science in- columbus, mississippi... and- is also an assistant swim - coach... at the pass




You Might Like


Tweets about this