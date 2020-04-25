Local swimmer Samantha Broussard signs letter of intent

- one local swimmer is ready to - take her talents to the - next level... despite the - limitations of covid-19.- pass christian native samantha- broussard had a unique signing- day ceremony, this afternoon...- outside of her home, in pass- christian.- a five-time state qualifier, in- backstroke and butterfly... - broussard signed her national - letter of intent... with- hendrix college, out of - arkansas.

- broussard is currently a senior- at the mississippi- school for math and science in- columbus, mississippi... and- is also an assistant swim - coach... at the pass