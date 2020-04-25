USM’s Matthew Guidry honored by D1Baseball

Global  

More postseason recognition for Southern Miss second baseman Matthew Guidry who was already featured on ESPN’s ‘Senior Night’ segment last month.

Side.- - more post-season recognition, - for southern miss - second baseman matthew guidry..- who was already featured on e-s- p-n's senior night segment... - last month.

Yesterday... the- fifth-year senior was named the- third best- player, at his position... in - d-1 baseball's top 30 power - rankings.

- guidry ended what was perhaps - his final season in - hattiesburg, on a 72-game - on-base streak... with a- team-high .566- on-base percentage.

- - - - guidry's first four seasons in- hattiesburg resulted in a - combined five conference u-s-a- championships... two regular- season... three tournament... e- route to four straight- regional appearances.

- the two players ranked ahead of- him, on the list... played- against - one another right here on the - gulf coast, last month... - those being mississippi state's- justin foscue... and- texas tech's brian klein.

