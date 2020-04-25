Global  

MacGyver S04E12 Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire

Duration: 00:21s
MacGyver S04E12 Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire

MacGyver S04E12 Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire

MacGyver 4x12 "Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire" Season 4 Episode 12 Promo trailer HD - The Phoenix team is forever altered when MacGyver’s Aunt Gwen (Jeri Ryan) gets into his head about family and connection and convinces Mac and Riley to join Codex.

Also, Matty and Russ take their concerns about Codex to the White House, on MACGYVER, Friday, May, 1st on CBS.

MacGyver 4x12 Promo/Preview "Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire" MacGyver Season 4 Episode 12 Promo MacGyver 4x12 Promo "Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire" (HD) #MacGyver » Watch MacGyver Fridays at 8:00pm/7c on CBS » Starring: Lucas Till, Levy Tran

