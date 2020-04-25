Saints select Wisconsin LB Zack Braun in third round

Less than a half hour ago...- coach payton did it again...- pulling - off his 21st draft day trade, - since 2006... and the 17th in a- - - - row... for a higher draft pick.- the end result... is linebacker- out of wisconsin zack baun... - who - at some point was considered to- be a potential first round- selection.- funny enough... baun actually - never played a defensive snap,- until college... winning- wisconsin high school football- player of the year... at- quarterback.- he also won a state - championship, in basketball...- in- high school.- and here's a look at what's to- come, for the black and gold...- now sitting on four picks, for- the remaining rounds... of this- year's draft.

- the saints are done, for- today... but now have an extra- pick, in the- seventh round... as a result of- that trade with the cleveland - browns... acquiring the 74th- overall pick... and the - seventh-rounder... in exchange- for the 88th overall- pick... and a third-rounder nex- - - -