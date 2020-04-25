Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Saints select Wisconsin LB Zack Braun in third round

Saints select Wisconsin LB Zack Braun in third round

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Saints select Wisconsin LB Zack Braun in third round

Saints select Wisconsin LB Zack Braun in third round

Coach Sean Payton did it again, pulling off his 21st draft day trade since 2006 and the 17th in a row for a higher draft pick.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Saints select Wisconsin LB Zack Braun in third round

Less than a half hour ago...- coach payton did it again...- pulling - off his 21st draft day trade, - since 2006... and the 17th in a- - - - row... for a higher draft pick.- the end result... is linebacker- out of wisconsin zack baun... - who - at some point was considered to- be a potential first round- selection.- funny enough... baun actually - never played a defensive snap,- until college... winning- wisconsin high school football- player of the year... at- quarterback.- he also won a state - championship, in basketball...- in- high school.- and here's a look at what's to- come, for the black and gold...- now sitting on four picks, for- the remaining rounds... of this- year's draft.

- the saints are done, for- today... but now have an extra- pick, in the- seventh round... as a result of- that trade with the cleveland - browns... acquiring the 74th- overall pick... and the - seventh-rounder... in exchange- for the 88th overall- pick... and a third-rounder nex- - - -




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.