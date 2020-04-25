Global  

Melrose Park Officer Joseph Capello Dies From COVID-19

Melrose Park Officer Joseph Capello Dies From COVID-19

Melrose Park Officer Joseph Capello Dies From COVID-19

Melrose Park Officer Joseph Capello, a veteran officer and member of a blue bloods family has died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

MelroseParkHSPS

Melrose Park Homeland Security Public Safety Melrose Park Mourns the loss of Officer Joseph Cappello. Prayers go out to the family and loved one’s. https://t.co/YZmLOlUeJ2 31 minutes ago

DanJohn32967045

Anything & Everything Cannabis RT @Suntimes: Officer Joseph Cappello of the Melrose Park Police Department died from complications of COVID-19. https://t.co/JPEjLGMMgL 35 minutes ago

CarolWh39009963

Carol White RT @cbschicago: Melrose Park Officer Joseph Capello, a veteran officer and member of a blue bloods family, has died in the line of duty fro… 1 hour ago

Tempname77

tempname77 RT @CarolynEast2: Joseph Cappello, IL Police officer for Melrose Park (IL) Police Dept. Prior to that, he was a court officer in the Cook… 1 hour ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Melrose Park Officer Joseph Capello, a veteran officer and member of a blue bloods family, has died in the line of… https://t.co/5K2IGFqEXC 2 hours ago

D_Rial_7M1

D.R. RT @Supt_Stephens: The #RPSD mourns the loss of #MelrosePark Police Officer Joseph Cappello. This evening, we joined several Police Officer… 2 hours ago

CarolynEast2

East2West Joseph Cappello, IL Police officer for Melrose Park (IL) Police Dept. Prior to that, he was a court officer in the… https://t.co/qQ59eqBeyl 2 hours ago

Suntimes

Chicago Sun-Times Officer Joseph Cappello of the Melrose Park Police Department died from complications of COVID-19. https://t.co/JPEjLGMMgL 2 hours ago

