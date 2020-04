Health Headlines - 4-24-20

SWOLLEN... RED OR PURPLE TOESARE SHOWING UP ON KIDS AND YOUNGADULTS.DOCTORS THINK IT MAY BE RELATEDTO THE CORONAVIRUS... BUT DON'TKNOW FOR SURE.LAUREN PETTY TALKED WITH TWOKIDS... EXPERIENCING THISPAINFUL SYMPTOM.ONE LOOK AT SADIE DOE-HAN'STOES... AND YOU CAN SEESOMETHING ISN'T RIGHT.:07SADIE DOWHAN - EXPERIENCED COVIDTOES"I NOTICED LIKE A COUPLE LITTLESPOTS ON MY TOES I DIDN'T REALLYKNOW WHAT THEY WERE.

THEY'REVERYITCHY, ALMOST LIKE BUG BITES.":10EMI CLARK - SADIE'S MOM"HER TOES WERE GETTING REALLYDARK AND PURPLE..."WHEM SADIE'S MOM REACHED OUT TOHER PEDIATRICIAN... THEY SAID...EMI CLARK - SADIE'S MOM"WE THINK SADIE MIGHT HAVE HADTHIS.

AND AS SOON AS I SAWPICTURES THAT HAD BEEN POSTEDONLINE I WAS LIKE YEP, THATSEEMS ABOUT RIGHT."THE CONDITION... BEING CALLEDCOVID TOES... IS POPPING UPNATIONWIDE.26DR. AMY PALLER - PEDIATRICDERMATOLOGIST, NORTHWESTERNMEDICINE"WE'RE LARGELY SEEING THIS INCHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS, ITCERTAINLY IS ALSOOCCURRING IN MIDDLE AGED ANDOLDER ADULTS AS WELL.

BUT MOSTOF THESE INDIVIDUALS AREOTHERWISE FINE OKAY THIS IS NOEMERGENCY."DERMATOLOGISTS LIKE DR. PALLERARE NOW TRACKING THE CASES...BUT EXPERTS CAN'T DEFINITELY SAYIT'S CORONAVIRUS RELATED.DR. AMY PALLER - PEDIATRICDERMATOLOGIST, NORTHWESTERNMEDICINE"WE'RE NOT TELLING EVERYBODY TORUN OUT AND GET TESTING RIGHTNOW, NOT THAT WE DON'TWANT TO KNOW THE ANSWER, BUTMORE BECAUSE OF BEING FRUGALWITH OUR RESOURCES.

LANDON ANDMOM INTERVIEWLAUREN: DO THEY HURT?

DO THEYITCH?

LANDON: UM THEY HURT ANDARE REALLY SORE.FOR 11-YEAR-OLD LANDON ROARK, ITSTARTED WITH ONE SWOLLEN TOE AWEEK AND A HALF AGO.1:02BROOKE ROARK - LANDON'S MOM"IT JUST KEPT GETTING WORSE ANDTHEN WHEN I NOTICED THAT IT WENTTO DIFFERENT TOES SO THENYOU HAD MULTIPLE TOES THAT LOOKTHE SAME."BESIDES HIS TOES, LANDON HASN'THAD ANY OTHER SYMPTOMSASSOCIATED WITH THECORONAVIRUS...BROOKE ROARK - LANDON'S MOM"REALLY IT HASN'T HAD ANYLIMITATIONS I GUESS IT JUSTUNDERSCORES THE IMPORTANCE OFSTAYING HOME."DR. AMY PALLER - PEDIATRICDERMATOLOGIST, NORTHWESTERNMEDICINEP "ANTIBODY TESTINGCORRELATING THOSE WITH POSITIVEANTIBODIES WITH THOSE WHO'VE HADTHESE COVID TOES WILL ALLOW USTO START TO MAKE A MOREDEFINITIVE CONNECTION, OR NOT.07:28 BOTH LANDON AND SADIE'SFAMILIES ARE INTERSTED INGETTING ANTIBODY TESTING IN THEFUTURE..SADIE DOWHAN - EXPERIENCED COVIDTOES"I WOULD HELP TO FURTHER SCIENCEAND IT MIGHT BE GOOD TO FIGUREIT OUT FOR HERSELF." IN THEMEANTIME, COVID TOES HAVE BEENCLEARING UP ON THEIR OWN IN AMATTER OF WEEKS.

SADIE DOWHAN -EXPERIENCED COVID TOES"IT LOOKS LIKE THEY HEALING?

IFTHERE WEREN'T PHYSICAL THINGS ONMY TOES I WOULDN'T EVENKNOW THEY WERE THERE."