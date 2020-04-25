Cam Akers drafted to Los Angeles Rams

Taylor.

- - a kid from mississippi is - looking like the successor to - todd gurley, in los angeles...- with cam akers going 52nd - overall to the rams... in the - second round.

- akers attended florida state, - for three years...- following his all-american- career, at clinton high - school... right outside of- jackson.

As a senior, in- 20-16... akers led his arrows,- to the class 6-a state- championship... accounting for- - - - more than 5,000 yards as a- quarterback and running back...- that season.- he had a pair of 1,000-yard - campaigns, at f-s-u... to go- along - with 34 total touchdowns.

