X Games Minneapolis 2020 Canceled This Summer

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:04s - Published
ESPN announced Friday that X Games Minneapolis 2020 will be canceled this summer due to COVID-19 concerns, Marielle Mohs reports (2:04).

WCCO 4 News at 10 – April 24, 2020

