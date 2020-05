KC Symphony continues to pay musicians despite lost season

MINUTE.FIRST -- AS BUSINESSESSTART THE PROCESS OFREOPENING -- ONEINDUSTRY IS FALLING FLAT.THE PERFORMING ARTSINDUSTRY AROUND THEWORLD IS NOW INJEOPARDY EXCEPT HEREIN KANSAS CITY-TONIGHT IN OURREBOUND KANSAS CITYREPORT -- 41 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD TALKSEXCLUSIVELY WITH THEK-C SYMPHONY ON HOWTHEY'RE ABLE TO SING ADIFFERENT TUNE.Ariel Rothfield/ 41 Action NewsThe Kansas City Symphonyseason should have extendeduntil the end of June butbecause of the coronavirus,everything here is now in thedark.USUALLY AT THEKAUFFMAN CENTER,YOU CAN HEAR SOOTHINGSOUNDS COMING FROM ACONCERT HALLOR MUSICIANS PRACTINGNAT POP: MUSIC?TODAY IT'S SILENCE AFTERA BIG DECISIONTO CANCEL THE REST OFTHE SYMPHONY'S SEASONDanny Beckley/ Kansas CitySymphony Executive DirectorIt's something we wrestledwith for several weeks.THE CORONAVIRUS HASCAUSED A CACOPHONY OFCONSEQUENCESWREAKING HARM ON THEPERFORMANCE ARTSINDUSTRY ALL AROUNDTHE WORLDDanny Beckley/ Kansas CitySymphony DirectorWe are losing millions ofdollars in ticket revenue as aresult of these cancellations.BUT THE KANSAS CITYSYMPHONY IS STILLPAYING ITS MUSICIANS ANDPROVIDING THEMBENEFITSA NOTE MANY OTHERSHAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TOHITFROM THE NATIONALSYMPHONY ORCHESTRATO THE NEW YORKMETROPOLITAN OPERATHE LIST OF MUSICIANSWHO HAVE BEENFURLOUGHED OR SEENTHEIR PAYCHECKS CUTGOES ONDanny Beckley/ Kansas CitySymphony DirectorTo take a hit like this rightnow.

All of these musiciansacross the country are really,really feeling this in a big wayIN KANSAS CITY, RAINYDAY FUNDS HAVE SAVEDTHE SYMPHONYAS WELL AS A GENEROSITYFROM PATRONSWHICH THE BALLET HASALSO EXPERIENCED-MAKING IT POSSIBLE FORDANCERS TO BE PAID ANDTHE BALLET TO MOVEONLINEEVEN THOUGH ITS SEASONHAS ALSO GONE DARKDanny Beckley/ Kansas CitySymphony DirectorI've lived a lot of places.Kansas City, I can say, is trulya special community.

Thelevel of support that is hereforthe arts, for non-profitsgenerally.

It's a veryphilanthropic community.

Andit's a community that reallyhas a lot of ambition.REPORTING IN KANSASCITY.Danny Beckley/ Kansas CitySymphony DirectorMusic I think is a comfort,when nothing else can be acomfort.

It's the universallanguage.ARIEL ROTHFIELD.

41ACTION NEW