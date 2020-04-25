Philadelphia Eagles select Jalen Hurts in the second round

With the very next pick... the- philadelphia eagles select- jalen hurts... quarterback... - - - - oklahoma... previously- alabama... where he was a part- of that 20-18 college - football playoff national - championship team.- more recently... hurts was all- the buzz, at the 20-20 resee's- senior bowl... where he left- scouts with a mixed bag of- good and bad.

- now he'll serve as the back-up- to franchise quarterback- carson wentz... who's injury- history has become- somewhat of a liability as of - late.

- in 20-19... hurts became just - the fourth f-b-s player, to - throw - for 30 touchdowns... and run fo- 20 more... joining- lamar jackson... cam newton...- and tim tebow.-