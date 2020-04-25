Global  

Elective surgeries allowed beginning Monday in Iowa

Video Credit: KIMT
"I's good news for us for an organization, from a financial standpoint, but the timing.

I wish she would have given us a little more time to react."

Minnesota's stay at home order is set to last another week and a half... but today marked the first sign things could be heading back to normal in the state of iowa.

Governor kim reynolds has announced health care providers can start doing elective surgeries again in just a few days.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with what that means for north iowans.

Nick?

Live doctors here at mercy one north iowa are going to have their hands full... catching up on all of the procedures that were suspended because of the coronavirus coronavirus pandemic.

The restriction will officialy be lifted monday.

Earlier this afternoon?

I spoke with mercy one north iowa president rod schlader about how the hospital will start up surgeries again.

He says it will take some time to reschedule doctors and patients for procedures?

Under the governor's new guidelines.

Even though the announcement is rather sudden, schlader's still pleased to get patients back into the operating room.xxx it's good news for us for an organization, from a financial standpoint, but the timing.

I wish she would have given us a little more time to react.

I mean, to start this up on monday is pretty quick.

Hospitals are still required to have 30 percent of their ??u and surgical beds available for covi?19 patients.... limiting the number of surgeries they can perform.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, thanks nick.

Schlader says patients will be prioritized based on need and will have to undergo coronavirus testing before going




