Bengals make 2nd, 3rd round draft picks

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:57s - Published
The Cincinnati Bengals drafted WR Tee Higgins of Clemson with the 33rd pick and Wyoming LB Logan Wilson with the 65th pick Friday night.

