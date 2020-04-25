Bucs pick DB and RB in day 2 of NFL Draft Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:35s - Published now Bucs pick DB and RB in day 2 of NFL Draft The Bucs snagged safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn in Day 2 of the draft. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bailey Gery Bucs haven’t missed on a draft pick yet and ya love to see it 1 minute ago Alex The Bucs don’t pick again until 161 so I am curious how they will approach drafting a WR3. Proche, Hill, Peoples-Jo… https://t.co/mtCdviXD3B 2 minutes ago A M E R E™ I think my favorite pick so far is antoine winfield jr to the Bucs. 2 minutes ago Tim Linafelt / FSU RT @CNee247: LA Rams HC Sean McVay shares that he got a text from Derrick Brooks about Cam Akers immediately after making the pick in tonig… 2 minutes ago Ace Boogie RT @gregauman: Bucs' third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn, running back from Vanderbilt, now talking to Bucs media. Says he has "home run abili… 3 minutes ago Chris Nee LA Rams HC Sean McVay shares that he got a text from Derrick Brooks about Cam Akers immediately after making the pi… https://t.co/xU5ix9Kr5F 9 minutes ago #NoDakian 🐍 After Day 2, LOVE the Winfield pick, meh on the Vaughn pick. I would’ve grabbed a Gaurd or DT If the draft has sh… https://t.co/WuT1HuOpCP 12 minutes ago John Frascella @GeoffTheScout Hey, we were talking #Bucs RBs before, too... what a freakin' steal with Ke'Shawn Vaughn at 76. Best… https://t.co/Dz11P47ABi 14 minutes ago