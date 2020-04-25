Global  

‘Sarcastic’ says Donald Trump to his ‘injecting disinfectant’ remark

US President Donald Trump said his ‘disinfectants’ comment was ‘sarcastic’.

He said that he was asking the question sarcastically just to see what would happen.

A day earlier, Trump had discussed use of disinfectants to treat Covid-19.

