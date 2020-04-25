Raiders draft pick Henry Ruggs says he could’ve posted a better 40-yard dash time at the combine Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:15s - Published now Raiders draft pick Henry Ruggs says he could’ve posted a better 40-yard dash time at the combine Las Vegas Raiders draft pick Henry Ruggs tells Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson he could’ve posted a better 40-yard dash time at the combine. The Raiders made the Alabama product the 12 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. 0

