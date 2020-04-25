Global  

Front Range counties taking different approaches to end of Colorado stay-at-home order

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Counties along the densely-populated Front Range of Colorado are taking different approaches for when the statewide stay-at-home order expires on Sunday as the governor’s office warns that counties not in line with the “safer at home” guidance could risk losing grant money.

