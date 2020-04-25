Front Range counties taking different approaches to end of Colorado stay-at-home order Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:29s - Published now Front Range counties taking different approaches to end of Colorado stay-at-home order Counties along the densely-populated Front Range of Colorado are taking different approaches for when the statewide stay-at-home order expires on Sunday as the governor’s office warns that counties not in line with the “safer at home” guidance could risk losing grant money. 0

Tweets about this MissingPundit RT @blairmiller: And the city of Greeley says it supports safer and home despite what Weld County officials said and is extending its closu… 3 hours ago Blair Miller And the city of Greeley says it supports safer and home despite what Weld County officials said and is extending it… https://t.co/RNo1UVnnRL 6 hours ago Blair Miller The Tri-County Health Department board voted to extend the stay-at-home order for Adams and Arapahoe counties throu… https://t.co/4eVjlAmSMq 7 hours ago KOAA News5 Denver, Jefferson and Boulder counties announced Friday morning they would be extending their specific county stay-… https://t.co/cEqYR8jeNg 7 hours ago Ivey McClelland 💖🎥🎶 RT @DenverChannel: Updated: Gov. Polis said if Weld County’s intention is to allow businesses to fully reopen Monday without guidelines and… 9 hours ago Ivey McClelland 💖🎥🎶 RT @DenverChannel: Counties along Colorado's densely-populated Front Range are taking different approaches for when the statewide stay-at-h… 9 hours ago Denver7 News Updated: Gov. Polis said if Weld County’s intention is to allow businesses to fully reopen Monday without guideline… https://t.co/Q1fkxZ3sDq 9 hours ago Blair Miller Updated: Gov. Polis said if Weld County’s intention is to allow businesses to fully reopen Monday without guideline… https://t.co/Lo4mbq5p7m 9 hours ago