Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Claims Bleach Comment Was Sarcasm, Test For Reporters

Trump Claims Bleach Comment Was Sarcasm, Test For Reporters

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Trump Claims Bleach Comment Was Sarcasm, Test For Reporters

Trump Claims Bleach Comment Was Sarcasm, Test For Reporters

President Trump has backpedaled on his idea to inject bleach into the lung of COVID patients.

He says that he was being sarcastic when he raised the idea during his official press conference.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen." Alarmed medical professionals worldwide took to social media to urge against Trump's statement.

Using disinfectant inside people’s bodies to fight the coronavirus would be deadly.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

car_donovan

Carol Donovan RT @GlobeScotLehigh: Time to retire "drank the Kool-Aid" in favor of "guzzled the bleach," I think. Trump claims controversial comment abou… 2 hours ago

troyareid

Troy Reid Dhg. @JenBrooks727 @kcincville @mary_burkhart2 @thehill @realDonaldTrump Please reference where any of that is, trust an… https://t.co/fahxBDNmyx 3 hours ago

tarkusnl

Tarkus 🇳🇱 @dsuurland Trump claims controversial comment about injecting disinfectants was ‘sarcastic’ #sure… https://t.co/1wDiFFSprY 6 hours ago

GlobeScotLehigh

Scot Lehigh Time to retire "drank the Kool-Aid" in favor of "guzzled the bleach," I think. Trump claims controversial comment a… https://t.co/4ibSSqwsMM 6 hours ago

SavedOne1

Saved One Trump claims comment about injecting disinfectants was 'sarcastic' https://t.co/jY5FfFuM0u Was Trump being ‘sarcast… https://t.co/pVVtme7LuP 7 hours ago

Jester366

Michael Parr A Facebook'er who unfriended me, doesn't allow ppl who aren't her friends 2 comment on her posts, &, claims 2 be pr… https://t.co/tce2oBNiG8 9 hours ago

jwilli52

Cannibal Nation James of Ga. RT @BonhoefferLives: HOGWASH DELUSIONAL DONALD CANT’ TELL FACT FROM FICTION HE’S TOLD 18,000 BALDFACED LIES- THIS ONE ABOUT BLEACH WILL… 11 hours ago

andrejmrevlje

Andrej Mrevlje The show goes on! I just order from Amazon some bleach! Now what? / Trump claims controversial comment about inject… https://t.co/lXKBSJkVJ9 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.