|
Brazil justice minister resigns, accuses Bolsonaro of meddling
|
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Brazil justice minister resigns, accuses Bolsonaro of meddling
Sergio Moro is one of the stars of Bolsonaro's government due to his record of fighting corruption.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to name his presidential secretary to replace former...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India •Hindu
|Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro suffered the heaviest blow to his presidency so far as his popular justice...
Reuters India - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources