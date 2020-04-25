Brazil justice minister resigns, accuses Bolsonaro of meddling

Sergio Moro is one of the stars of Bolsonaro's government due to his record of fighting corruption.

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro suffered the heaviest blow to his presidency so far as his popular justice...

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to name his presidential secretary to replace former...

Corn Pop (nemisis of Joe Biden) i just read "Brazil Justice Minister Resigns" as "Brazil JUICE minister." I've been in quarantine long enough 4 days ago